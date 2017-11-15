Lions' Dwayne Washington: Misses practice Wednesday
Washington (hip) did not practice Wednesday.
Washington was knocked out of last Sunday's victory over the Browns due to an unspecified hip injury. His absence Wednesday likely spelled more practice reps for Zach Zenner, who would presumably fill in for Washington against the Bears this Sunday if the second-year tailback's condition doesn't improve as the week unfolds.
