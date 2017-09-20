Lions' Dwayne Washington: Misses practice Wednesday

Washington (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Washington appeared to be shaken up on the last of his three carries in Monday's 24-10 win over the Giants. He gets a bit more work than the typical No. 3 back and could even get some carries at the goal line, but there isn't much potential for double-digit touches unless Ameer Abdullah suffers a major injury. Zach Zenner will fill in as the No. 3 back if Washington isn't ready for Sunday's game against Atlanta.