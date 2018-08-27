Lions' Dwayne Washington: No action Friday
Washington (undisclosed) did not appear in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
The Lions have yet to reveal what sort of injury has kept Washington sidelined the past couple of weeks. Regardless, the running back is a longshot to make the 53-man roster at this point and it's possible he could be waived and sent to IR before long.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Clawing for roster spot•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Fails to impress in sophomore season•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 17•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 16•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...