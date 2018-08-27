Lions' Dwayne Washington: No action Friday

Washington (undisclosed) did not appear in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions have yet to reveal what sort of injury has kept Washington sidelined the past couple of weeks. Regardless, the running back is a longshot to make the 53-man roster at this point and it's possible he could be waived and sent to IR before long.

