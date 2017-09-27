Lions' Dwayne Washington: No practice Wednesday
Washington (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
Washington is expected to miss at least one more game, so his DNP on Wednesday isn't very surprising. Barring any sort of rapid recovery the rest of the week, look for Zach Zenner to operate as the No. 3 tailback Sunday against the Vikings.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Absent from practice again•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs three carries in Week 2•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Remains kick returner in Detroit•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs six carries in Week 1•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...