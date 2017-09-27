Play

Lions' Dwayne Washington: No practice Wednesday

Washington (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

Washington is expected to miss at least one more game, so his DNP on Wednesday isn't very surprising. Barring any sort of rapid recovery the rest of the week, look for Zach Zenner to operate as the No. 3 tailback Sunday against the Vikings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories