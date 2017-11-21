Lions' Dwayne Washington: Not partaking in practice
Washington (hip) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
With Washington seemingly in line to be listed as a non-participant for the Lions' first two practices of the week, it's not looking promising that he'll be available to play Thanksgiving Day against the Vikings. If that's the case, Zach Zenner would likely be kept active again as the Lions' No. 3 running back and see most of his touches in short-yardage scenarios.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Listed as non-participant•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play in Chicago•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Leaves game with injury•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Struggles at goal line•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...