Lions' Dwayne Washington: Not partaking in practice

Washington (hip) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

With Washington seemingly in line to be listed as a non-participant for the Lions' first two practices of the week, it's not looking promising that he'll be available to play Thanksgiving Day against the Vikings. If that's the case, Zach Zenner would likely be kept active again as the Lions' No. 3 running back and see most of his touches in short-yardage scenarios.