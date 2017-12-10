Lions' Dwayne Washington: Out again Week 14
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Displeased with the state of the backfield, the Lions have deactivated Ameer Abdullah and Washington in favor of Theo Riddick and Tion Green. In a similar situation last Sunday, Riddick earned 64 percent of the offensive snaps, while Green handled 33 percent.
