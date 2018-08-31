Lions' Dwayne Washington: Produces in preseason finale

Washington gained 67 yards and one touchdown over 20 carries during Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns. He also secured six of seven targets for 43 receiving yards.

Washington dominated touches out of the backfield once Zach Zenner (back) exited the game, and the young running back wound up being one of the few bright spots for a Detroit team that was thoroughly outplayed by Cleveland all night. However, it may have been too late for Washington to make a case for a roster spot anyway as the Lions seem highly unlikely to carry five tailbacks on the active roster during the regular season. With that said, Thursday's performance is good tape for teams to have on the 24-year-old, who may have shown enough to potentially land a new contract elsewhere sooner than later.