Lions' Dwayne Washington: Puts in limited practice

Washington (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Washington's involvement in any capacity for the Lions' first practice of the week implies that he's made some progress through the concussion protocol after the head injury resulted in his early removal during the Week 8 loss to the Steelers. He'll still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Monday against the Packers, but Washington has a few more days to prove he's healthy.