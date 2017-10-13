Lions' Dwayne Washington: Questionable to return in Bayou
Washington (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Washington logged a third consecutive limited practice Friday, leaving his status in legitimate question ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He hasn't played since Week 2 and will merely serve as the No. 3 running back if he return for Sunday's game. His role could include some or most of the carries in short-yardage and goal-line spots.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Limited Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Returns to limited practice•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't return to face Carolina•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Appears unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Remains out at practice•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Ruled out again•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...