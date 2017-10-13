Lions' Dwayne Washington: Questionable to return in Bayou

Washington (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Washington logged a third consecutive limited practice Friday, leaving his status in legitimate question ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He hasn't played since Week 2 and will merely serve as the No. 3 running back if he return for Sunday's game. His role could include some or most of the carries in short-yardage and goal-line spots.