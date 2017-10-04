Lions' Dwayne Washington: Remains out at practice
Washington (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
In the midst of a multi-week hiatus due to a quad injury, Washington's absence Wednesday was predictable, to say the least. Only when Washington is able to take part in practice again will he be a candidate for an active status on game day.
