Lions' Dwayne Washington: Returns to full participation
Washington (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday.
The upgrade from limited participation Thursday to a full session Friday puts Washington on track for Monday's game against the Packers. He'll continue to fill a limited role behind Ameer Abdullah, likely get most of his work in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
