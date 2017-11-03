Lions' Dwayne Washington: Returns to full participation

Washington (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday.

The upgrade from limited participation Thursday to a full session Friday puts Washington on track for Monday's game against the Packers. He'll continue to fill a limited role behind Ameer Abdullah, likely get most of his work in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

