Lions' Dwayne Washington: Returns to limited practice
Washington (quad) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
This marks Washington's first practice participation of any kind since he injured his quad in a Week 2 win over the Giants. His return wouldn't have much impact on the Detroit offense, considering Washington and Zach Zenner have combined for 18 carries (nine apiece) and zero targets in five games this season. Zenner did vulture a one-yard touchdown from Ameer Abdullah in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers, so Washington could handle goal-line work once he returns, which would come at the expense of Zenner.
