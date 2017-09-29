Play

Lions' Dwayne Washington: Ruled out again

Washington (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Washington will miss a second straight game, allowing Zach Zenner to step in as the No. 3 back. Zenner managed just five yards on three carries in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

