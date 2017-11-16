Lions' Dwayne Washington: Sits out practice Thursday
Washington (hip) was absent from practice Thursday.
The Lions will see if Washington can practice in some capacity Friday, but his failure to take the field Wednesday and Thursday casts some doubt on his availability for the Week 11 matchup with the Bears. A short-yardage specialist for the Lions, Washington won't offer much fantasy appeal due to his lack of volume and poor efficiency. He's yet to score in five appearances this season, managing 44 yards on 20 carries.
