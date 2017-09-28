Play

Lions' Dwayne Washington: Sitting out practice Thursday

Washington didn't participate in the Lions' practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Washington's second straight absence from practice this week supports what was assumed all along: that he's not on track to play Sunday against the Vikings. In the likely event that Washington is inactive for a second straight contest, Zach Zenner would step in as the Lions' third running back. In the team's Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Zenner picked up five yards on three carries.

