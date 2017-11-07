Lions' Dwayne Washington: Struggles at goal line

Washington carried five times for one yard during Monday's 20-17 victory over the Packers.

Washington was ineffective as a goal-line battering ram Monday. Since vulturing touchdowns is seemingly his only way of attaining fantasy relevance, Washington remains firmly out of lineup consideration until his red-zone acumen picks up. The young, second-year tailback should continue to get more opportunities to prove himself going forward, though, particularly after starter Ameer Abdullah fumbled on the one-yard line.