Lions' Dwayne Washington: Struggles at goal line
Washington carried five times for one yard during Monday's 20-17 victory over the Packers.
Washington was ineffective as a goal-line battering ram Monday. Since vulturing touchdowns is seemingly his only way of attaining fantasy relevance, Washington remains firmly out of lineup consideration until his red-zone acumen picks up. The young, second-year tailback should continue to get more opportunities to prove himself going forward, though, particularly after starter Ameer Abdullah fumbled on the one-yard line.
