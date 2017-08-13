Lions' Dwayne Washington: Totals 39 yards in preseason opener

Washington rushed for 34 yards on six carries and added a five-yard reception during Sunday's preseason win over the Colts.

The second-year back is in an interesting position because, while he's a bit of a ways down the depth chart, there isn't a ton of certainty ahead of him. Injuries and ball-security issues have held Ameer Abdullah back through two seasons and Theo Riddick is much more of a receiver than runner. If Washington continues the improvements he has made in his sophomore campaign, including the nice run or two he had during Sunday's contest, he could be more of a factor in Detroit than most lower-on-the-totem-poll backs.