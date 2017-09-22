Lions' Dwayne Washington: Will miss multiple weeks
Washington (quadriceps) is expected to miss multiple weeks, the Detroit Free Press reports.
A specific length of absence hasn't been given by the Lions. In his unspecified absence, TJ Jones and Jamal Agnew are next in line to return kicks, while Zach Zenner and Tion Green might see a few snaps at running back behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick.
