Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play in Chicago
Washington (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Used primarily as a short-yardage specialist, Washington has gained only 44 yards on 20 carries this season. Zach Zenner figures to handle the role Sunday in Chicago.
