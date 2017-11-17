Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play in Chicago

Washington (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Used primarily as a short-yardage specialist, Washington has gained only 44 yards on 20 carries this season. Zach Zenner figures to handle the role Sunday in Chicago.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories