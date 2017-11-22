Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play Thursday

Washington (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Washington is putting together his second stretch with multiple DNPs this season. Thursday's will mark his sixth overall, but he's mostly been relegated to special-teams duty in his five appearances due to the presence of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. If any player receives change-of-pace work behind the duo, it'll be Zach Zenner, who has averaged just 1.6 YPC in 2017.