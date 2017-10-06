Play

Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't return to face Carolina

Washington (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Washington's absence for a third straight week isn't a big issue for the Lions now that it's clear Ameer Abdullah (ankle) doesn't have a serious injury. Zach Zenner filled in for Washington the past two weeks, taking six carries for five yards as a short-yardage specialist.

