Lions' Dwight Freeney: Heading to Detroit
The Lions claimed Freeney off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeney reunites with Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who coached the defensive end in Indianapolis from 2009 to 2011. Freeney, who was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday after logging three sacks in four games, will provide Detroit with extra depth while Ezekiel Ansah (back) works his way back to form.
