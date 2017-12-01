Lions' Dwight Freeney: Ready for Lions debut
Freeney (not injury related) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The Lions claimed Freeney off waivers last week but didn't choose to play him for the Week 12 game against the Vikings. However, after practicing in full fashion both Thursday and Friday, the legendary sack master seems ready to make his Lions debut Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.