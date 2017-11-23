Freeney will not play in Thursday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions claimed Freeney off waivers Wednesday after he was waived by the Seahawks, so it isn't too surprising to see that he'll be inactive for at least one week while he adjusts to being with his new team. Freeney is expected to be used as a depth option and situational pass rusher on the Lions' defensive line once he is officially made active.