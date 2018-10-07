Lions' Eli Harold: Inactive for Sunday's game
Harold (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Harold didn't practice this week while he spent time with his newborn child. The fourth-year pro was averaging less than 18 defensive snaps per game, so his absence won't affect the fantasy realm.
