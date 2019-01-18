Harold tallied 10 tackles, four sacks and one pass breakup in 13 games for the Lions in 2018.

Detroit acquired Harold from San Francisco in the preseason and the 2015 third-rounder ultimately served as Devon Kennard's backup all season. Harold still managed to find his way to a career high in sacks, though he also logged a career low in tackles and will now become an become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.