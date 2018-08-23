Lions' Eli Harold: Shipped to Detroit
The Lions sent the 49ers a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick for Harold (knee) on Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Harold bruised his knee in the Niners' first preseason game, but it appears he shook the issue. The 24-year-old played in situational roles the last two seasons, making 71 tackles and five sacks. However, San Francisco brought in Malcolm Smith (hamstring) and Korey Toomer during the offseason, effectively pushing Harold out of the lineup.
