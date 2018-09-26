Lions' Eli Harold: Two sacks in win
Harold recorded three tackles, all solo, and two sacks across 21 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
Harold battled a hip injury throughout the week but managed to take the field and deliver in a big way Sunday night. The 24-year-old linebacker was shipped to Detroit just before the start of the regular season but already has three sacks in the new defense. If he sees an increased role on defense, he could become a consistent IDP play.
