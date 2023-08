The Lions activated Moseley (knee) from the active/PUP list Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Tuesday's move will make Moseley eligible to suit up for the start of the regular season, it's not yet clear whether he'll be cleared to play for the Lions' regular-season opener against Kansas City on Sept. 7. Once he's healthy, the 27-year-old expects to have a prominent role in Detroit's secondary.