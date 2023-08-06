Moseley (knee) is still without a timetable to return this season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moseley reported to camp late after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his knee and remains on the team's active/PUP list. He was originally expected to be ready Week 1 and took part in walkthrough drills during minicamp. However, the 27-year-old doesn't want to comment on what caused his setback, stating, "I don't want to go deeper into kind of what happened or whatever, but just know right now I'm feeling pretty good." When asked if he might be ready by the season-opener, he added, "I'm not going to throw no numbers out there or a timeline, but if you see me out, just know I'll be very excited." Moseley is expected to play a key role in the Lions secondary this season, but he'll need to get healthy first, although it still remains unclear when that will be.