Moseley (knee) practiced in full Friday and is questionable for Sunday's Week 5 contest at home against the Panthers.

Moseley logged a trio of limited practices Week 4 but didn't play in a Thursday contest against the Packers. He began this week with another pair of limited sessions but was able to progress to full practice participation Friday. Moseley thus seems to have a good chance to play Sunday against Carolina, which would be his first game action since he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 5 last year.