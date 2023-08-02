Moseley (knee) was placed on Detroit's PUP list Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of Michigan Live reports.

Moseley has had a long summer of recovery after tearing his ACL during Week 5 of last season. The veteran cornerback signed a two-year, $9.4 million contract with the Lions this offseason, coming over from San Francisco. Over the past two years, Moseley has started every game he has appeared in for the 49ers (16) and recorded 64 tackles, 16 pass breakups and two interceptions. Ahead of the coming season, expect the 27-year-old to slide right back into a starting spot in Detroit's secondary after he's recovered.