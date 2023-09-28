Moseley (knee) is inactive for Thursday night's Week 4 game against the Packers.
Moseley is still waiting to make his season debut after suffering a torn ACL last year with the 49ers. Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs will continue to start at cornerback for the Lions.
