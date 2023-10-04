Moseley (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Detroit's practice estimate Wednesday.
Moseley was estimated as a limited participant at this time before the Lions' contest at Green Bay in Week 4 too, so it's too early to say for sure that he'll be ready to play in Week 5. He will still probably have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to shed his injury designation before Sunday.
