Moseley (knee) was a limited participant at practice Monday.
Moseley is still working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in October of the 2022 season, and he seems to be progressing well ahead of Thursday's game at Kansas City. Whether he'll be available Week 1 is still up in the air, though, and if he has to sit out, it'll be interesting to see who among Will Harris, Steven Gilmore and Khalil Dorsey are active.
