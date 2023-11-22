Moseley (knee) will begin walking on an anti-gravity treadmill Wednesday, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 5 against the Panthers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moseley is four weeks removed from surgery to repair his ACL and is ahead of schedule compared to his 2022 tear. Birkett notes that the Tennessee product is in great spirits despite the devastating injury. Although he will be unable to return this season, Moseley should be ready to return at some point in 2024.