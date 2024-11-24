Mosley (pectoral) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 28-year-old was reinstated from the injured list Saturday after missing the first 10 games of the season while recovering from a torn pectoral, and he's ready to make his season debut Sunday at Indianapolis. Moseley will provide a boost to Detroit's secondary, which will be without starting cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin).
More News
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Could return Sunday•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Continues getting practice reps•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Will not play Sunday•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Remains on IR with pec injury•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Lands on IR, designated to return•