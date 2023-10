The Lions placed Moseley (knee) to injured reserve Saturday.

Moseley tore his right ACL Sunday against the Panthers in what was his first game since tearing his left ACL in Week 5 last season. He'll now sit out for the rest of the season and could miss the start of the 2024 season as well. Backup corners Chase Lucas, Steven Gilmore and Khalil Dorsey (illness) haven't played a single defensive snap between them so far this season, but that could change now that Moseley is lost for the year.