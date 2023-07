Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Sunday that Moseley (knee) is not at the start of training camp for medical reasons and will start on the active/PUP when he arrives, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moseley tore his ACL in Week 5 last season with the 49ers and underwent season-ending surgery in October. He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Lions in March and is expected to start at corner alongside Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.