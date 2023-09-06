Moseley (knee) won't play Week 1 at Kansas City.
He was the only player on Detroit's injury report Wednesday, and it's not too surprising considering he's recovering from an ACL tear he sustained just a season ago. Until Moseley can play again, one of Will Harris, Steven Gilmore or Khalil Dorsey will probably be asked to step up in his place.
More News
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Logs limited practice Monday•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Set for practice work this week•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Activated from PUP list•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Could miss start of season•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Goes to PUP•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Not present at start of camp•