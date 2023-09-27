Moseley (knee) is questionable for Detroit's matchup with the Packers on Thursday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
Moseley has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season. The 27-year-old has a chance to play Thursday after logging three consecutive limited practices and could see time behind starters Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs.
