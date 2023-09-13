Moseley (knee, hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday, per the team's estimated practice report.

Moseley missed all of camp as he continued to recover from a torn ACL, and despite avoiding the PUP list to start the season, it appears the Tennessee product is still not 100 percent. The mention of a hamstring injury in the report is also new. The 27-year-old's status for Sunday against the Seahawks is certainly in question, and if he's unable to play, Jerry Jacobs will be in line to get the start opposite Cam Sutton once again.