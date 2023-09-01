Moseley (knee) is progressing well ahead of the 2023 season, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Moseley is still working his way back from the ACL injury he suffered in October, but head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that he "will get some practice work this week" and that he's got "a chance to catch up pretty fast". It's unclear if the cornerback will be ready to go for the season opener Thursday versus the Chiefs, but regardless, Moseley appears to be trending in the right direction.