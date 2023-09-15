Moseley (knee/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seahawks.
Moseley the entirety of training camp recovering from ACL surgery and is now dealing with a hamstring strain on top of it. With Moseley out again, Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs will line up as Detroit's top two cornerbacks in a date with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
