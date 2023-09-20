Moseley (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Moseley already missed the first two games of the season, and his absence from practice Wednesday is not a good indication for his potential availability in Week 3. He'll have two more shots to practice before Detroit's last injury report of the week comes out Friday.
