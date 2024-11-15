Moseley (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Moseley remains on injured reserve after the Lions designated him for return nine days ago. Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold will continue to handle cornerback duties in a matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Remains on IR with pec injury•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Lands on IR, designated to return•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: In line to shift to IR•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Out indefinitely with torn pec•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Recovered from injury•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Another chance with Detroit•