Moseley (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Moseley did not play the first four weeks of the season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he sustained in Week 5 of last year. Now healthy, Moseley could see action as a nickel corner alongside starters Jerry Jacobs and Cameron Sutton.
More News
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Could return Week 5•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Inactive for Thursday night•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable against Green Bay•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Limited on estimated injury report•
-
Lions' Emmanuel Moseley: Won't suit up Sunday•