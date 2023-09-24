Moseley (knee) is listed as inactive against the Falcons in Week 3.

Moseley continues to make his way back from an ACL tear in his left knee that he suffered in October of 2022. He was able to practice in limited fashion Week 1 but has logged a DNP at every session since, so it's unclear how close he is to returning. Jerry Jacobs has logged 100 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps at cornerback through two weeks and should see a healthy workload again Sunday.