Cleary (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Cleary injured his ankle in Week 6 against the Saints and wasn't able to get back on the practice field until Friday, when he practiced on a limited basis. His next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the Packers.

