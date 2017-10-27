Lions' Emmett Cleary: Ruled out Week 8
Cleary (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Cleary injured his ankle in Week 6 against the Saints and wasn't able to get back on the practice field until Friday, when he practiced on a limited basis. His next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the Packers.
