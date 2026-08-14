Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Avoids major injury

Rakestraw (upper body) is dealing with a bruise after Thursday's 16-14 preseason loss to the Bengals, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Rakestraw suffered an upper body injury up near his shoulder in the first half, and he ultimately did not return to the contest. Head coach Dan Campbell outlined that after the game that he doesn't think that the injury is serious. The cornerback can be considered day-to-day for the time being, and an update on his status will likely come when the Lions return to practice this week.